Reactions from federal, state lawmakers as members of ERCOT resign after the winter storm in Texas

Some congressman believe residency should be a requirement for serving on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas board.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Congressman are joining the hunt for answers to the ongoing blackouts in some parts of the state.

In a letter signed by 16 representatives, including Michael Cloud, the congressmen stated, "Texas residents deserve to know the root causes of their power outages and how they can be prevented in the future."



We asked the congressmen his reaction to Tuesday's resignation of five members of the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Congressman Michael Cloud (R-TX 27th District) said "these resignations, that's a good first step."

"Anything short of calling what happened across the state of Texas a disastrous failure does not begin to do justice." How did we get here? What was the planning? What went wrong and what are we going to do to fix it?"



Cloud thinks that residency should be a requirement for serving on that board.

"We need to see Texas members on that board; I think that's hopefully what we'll see going forward," Cloud said.

Some of the critical questions the congressmen would like answered include:

How did ERCOT prepare for this weather event prior to the controlled blackouts?

How proposed rate adjustments impact future energy prices?

How were generation plants impacted by the cold and what is the likelihood of similar weather events impacting the state's electric grid again?



In a statement to 3News, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez blames state leadership for the failures associated with the winter disaster and power grid. And that the ERCOT resignations are an important first step in making sure that the same situation never happens again.



The three state representatives from our area were all seeking answers about what led to the rolling blackouts.



State Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa, Tx State Senate (D) District 20 says, "The ERCOT board was negligent in doing their job. And they quite frankly were very irresponsible."



State representative Todd Hunter (R) Tx District 32 says, "Looks like a bunch of people walked off the job. We've got a system that seems to not care about people."



State representative Abel Herrero (D) Tx District 34 says, "For them to take off and leave resign if you will in a cowardly way I would argue, especially on the eve of a public investigation to be conducted by the energy resources committee that I serve on as vice chair as well as state affairs committee. I think speaks volumes of why it's important to have individuals who are making these decisions to actually be part of Texas. To be residents of Texas."



That investigative hearing begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.