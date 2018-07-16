Corpus Christi(KIII 3 News) — The opening ceremony for the 2018 World Youth Sailing Championship kicked off Sunday at the American Bank Center.

"We're ready and we're ready to go," Team USA said.

Young sailors from around the world will represent their home countries in the competition that made it's return to the U.S. after over two decades.

"500 sailors and competitors from around the world who get to see Corpus Christi and see what Corpus Christi has to offer the world," Craig Henderson, Commodore for the Corpus Christi Yacht Club said.

Competitors arrived throughout the week and were able to practice on the bay

During Sunday's opening ceremony, participants poured water from their home countries into a collective bowl.

"It's really cool cause i have friends from everywhere from all over the world so this regatta id like perfect for that because you get to meet everyone like amazing people who all love what you do," Ana Clare Sole, from Team USA said.

"Everyone's excited and there's a positive and a good energy out here," Team Egypt Sponsor Jennifer Rock said.

Some of the most excitement came from France after watching their soccer team win The World Cup from their hotel room.

"We want to do the same we are going to win like them," a team France sailor said.

The competition is also part of The Olympic Development Program.

Thank you to the states for this amazing venue and all of the great hospitality here because people here in Corpus are super super friendly," A Team Canada sailor said.

The week long competition begins at Monday and the public is encouraged to watch.

