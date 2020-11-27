Where to get a real Christmas tree in Corpus Christi this year

The iconic blue and white striped tent has been set up a bit earlier than usual.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving now passed, it is time to deck the halls. For many of us -- that starts with a Christmas tree.

Holiday Day Hills Christmas Trees is a highly anticipated part of the season here in Corpus Christi. They've set up shop early with their iconic blue and white striped tent.

"We normally open Black Friday, but because everyone has been calling so much we've opened Monday," Stasi Staggert with HDHCT said.

Staggert said the coronavirus pandemic hasn't dampened people's Christmas spirit, but the wild fires on the west coast dampened their inventory.

She said they sold 1,500 trees last year, but they have about 10-percent less trees to sale this year.

If you are looking for the real Christmas tree holiday, Hills has tress of all kinds, from Douglas firs to frasers, to trees that range from two to 12 feet tall.

Staggert said there's just a few tips to keep your tree staying beautiful through the new year.

"Try to keep it out of a sunny window away from a fire place or any kind of heat source -- that will dry it out sooner, make sure it is always full of water," Stagget said.

Holiday Hills is located in the La Palmera parking lot near Staples Street.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.