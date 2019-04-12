CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend real estate agent and radio DJ is warning the public about a recent scam on social media.

According to Gino Montalvo, thieves are targeting renters and future homeowners through Facebook Marketplace.

Montalvo says it was a total coincidence when he found out that one of his listings was being targeted by a scammer claiming to be the homeowner.

"I was having my car towed back to my house, and the tow truck driver showed up, and we started discussing what we do. I told him I was a realtor, and he said I might be interested in one of your listings," Montalvo said.

A man that Montalvo just met was looking at one of his listings except the house posted on Facebook Marketplace wasn't for rent.

"I said I don't think we have it for rent to own. It's only for purchase, so his face dropped," Montalvo said.

The man showed Montalvo the screenshots between his fiance and the person claiming to be the owner of the house.

"Being pushy. Want the money now. They wanted them to FedEx the money either through PayPal or cash app or all these online apps, and they said once they got the deposit, they would mail the keys through FedEx," Montalvo said.

According to Montalvo, whenever realtors list home photos and details about the house become public, so it's easy for scammers to steal them and put them on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

"They'll post it with a really just incredible rate or an incredible price where people will see it and go that's just incredible. I gotta take advantage of this before anybody else does, and that's the way they push it," Montalvo said.

Its prime season for scammers, so if you are in the market for a new home, make sure to look out for red flags.

"The person doesn't want to answer their phone. It's all through email. It's all through the text. They are pushy with deposits. They don't want to let you see the house, which is a super red flag. I think I would want to see anything I'm going to by before I buy it and also they are asking any inappropriate questions as far as religion, their race," Montalvo said.

Montalvo says to do your homework before renting or buying, ask the right questions, and if it's too good to be true, it probably is. He suggests if you do see an ad, you're not too sure about calling a local realtor and they can check for you.