R.E.A.L Inc. recognized for National Rural Transit Day

R.E.AL Inc. was honored with a special proclamation Friday in recognition of National Rural Transit Day.

ALICE, Texas — No doubt you've likely seen the R.E.A.L transit buses or vehicles around town that offer free public transit to rural communities in the Coastal Bend.

Their hard work was honored Friday by the City of Alice mayor and county leaders in recognition of National Rural Transit Day.

Staff there told 3NEWS some of their biggest goals are making quality transpiration accessible.

"Not only on this day, rural transit day, we take those goals everyday - and to serve and provide the commitment to our community and to our clients here at real," said Pam Garza, Transportation Manager for R.E.A.L.

R.E.A.L transit has offices in Beeville, Sinton and Falfurrias that serve nine counties.

In addition to transportation, they also offer home health provider services.

