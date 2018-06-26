Reality Winner, the Kingsville native accused of leaking classified documents to the media, pleaded guilty to willful retention and transmission of national defense information in federal court Tuesday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, which has yet to be approved by a federal judge, Winner will serve 63 months in prison with three years of supervised released following her term, with no fine imposed.

Reality's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, spoke to 3News Tuesday over the phone and said her daughter's charge will count as a federal crime under the Espionage Act, which raises some concerns.

"I had hoped that we could fight the espionage charges against her. I think Reality has always -- I believe, I mean her and I have not talked about this because everything has been monitored, we haven't been able to have an open discussion about this -- but I do believe that she accepts responsibility. I believe that she admits that she did something wrong, she broke a rule, she broke a law; but I think what we were hoping for was to kind of fight the espionage charge, because the espionage charge in a case like this is pretty severe and harsh," Winner-Davis said. "And what that means is, when you look at the Espionage Act, it's over 100 years old. It basically labels her as a traitor to her country; and when you look at the facts of this case, I think she broke a rule in releasing a top secret document, but I don't think that document should label her as a traitor to her country. You know, the information that she released doesn't equate to her being a traitor or a spy, and that's what the Espionage Act really is about."

Winner-Davis had hoped her daughter would get a lesser charge, citing the case of General David Petraeus, who was charged with mishandling of classified information.

"I know that that charge exists, so I was hopeful that at some point that Reality would maybe be offered that charge," Winner-Davis said. "That to me would maybe be more appropriate than labeling her a traitor to her country."

Despite those concerns, and the difficulty of knowing her daughter will have to serve time in prison, Winner-Davis said the plea agreement does give the family some sense of relief. Reality has been awaiting trial without bond in Georgia. Winner-Davis hopes that maybe she can be sentenced somewhere closer to her home and family.

"I'm hoping, I'm praying, I'm begging for this court to see her as a person. See her as a young woman. She's 26 years old. To see her as a United States veteran -- she served her country. To take all of that into consideration when they're looking at her sentencing going forward," Winner-Davis said. "This gives us some hope for the future. Maybe she will be sentenced some place in Texas. Maybe we'll be close to her. Maybe the judge will see that she's accepted responsibility, that she is a good person, that she's somebody who deserves that consideration."

And as for the classified material that Winner admitted to releasing:

"I know that the information in the document that she released was top secret, but I also know that the information in the document was something that we should have known. That's how I feel about it," Winner-Davis said. "And if she hadn't disclosed it, would anybody have disclosed it at any time?"

