CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The convention showcased different animators, costume contests and voice actors including Victor Mingogna.

Mignogna, an American actor known for his prolific voice-over work in the English dubs of Japanese anime shows.

The most notable being Edward Elric from the Fullmetal Alchemist series, for which he earned the American Anime Award for Best Actor in 2007.

Our Marissa Cummings got a chance to talk to Mignogna about his career.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII