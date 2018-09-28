Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi transformed into a weekend getaway for all anime and sci-fi lovers as Realms Con kicked off Friday.

The 14th annual convention brings comic book fans, gamers, anime lovers and sci-fi addicts together. Hundreds are expected to attend this weekend, and many are getting into the spirit by dressing up.

Tents were set up outside the Omni as part of the special convention.

"This first year we wanted to try it out and see how it went. We'd seen other festivals do it and we were like, 'Why not? Other places do it we can do it,'" said John Luttman, Realms Con director.

If you plan on getting in on the fun expect to see tons of costumes, collectibles and people from all over the world, the event continues until Sunday.

