Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If residents think there have been more alligator sightings in the Coastal Bend they would be right.

According to game wardens, the reason residents might be seeing the gators sooner than later is all the rainfall the summer has brought the Coastal Bend.

"Typically alligators are going to be in creeks and ponds and rivers, but when we have flooding, they flow with the water. Also, so they are going to wind up in different areas, and water flows into the oceans. They wind up in town," game warden Albert Flores said.

Generally, people in the Coastal Bend aren't used to seeing the giant reptiles so it would be a reasonable reaction to freak out.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens said the key is to remain calm and call law enforcement.

Alligators typically want to be left alone, and they will stay away from people but occasionally if anyone gets close to one they will become aggressive

"Do not feed alligators. it is against the law to feed wild alligators cause they will get used to and they'll hang around and become more aggressive," Flores said.

Most of the alligator attacks game wardens have responded to were because someone got into the gator's space when they could have backed off.

Gators may be hefty, but they are extremely fast so if what the game warden says doesn't scare you into walking away.

Game wardens and park rangers will not move an alligator if it's found near its natural habit.

If the alligator is found to be aggressive or near a Walmart parking lot they will relocate it.

Since there's still a lot of standing water in much of the viewing area game wardens, expect more calls about gator sightings.

Residents should not be surprised if a giant reptile crawls into their area, but they should avoid the gator and call the police.

