Reba McEntire to perform at American Bank Center in October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Country music legend Reba McEntire is coming to Corpus Christi this fall!

McEntire will perform on Oct. 29 at the American Bank Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15.

Country music singer Terri Clark ("Girls Lie Too," "You're Easy on the Eyes") will open all shows on the 17-city tour.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," McEntire said in a news release. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

Since releasing her first album 45 years ago, McEntire has won numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People's Choice Awards and six Country Music Awards.

McEntire has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and has had 35 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Fancy," "How Blue," "How Was I to Know" and "The Last One to Know."

