The latest developments behind rebuilding Bob Hall Pier

Nueces County had an engineering firm look at the structure of the pier after Hurricane Hanna hit in 2020.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court will soon be receiving the bids for the debris removal and demolition of Bob Hall Pier. The County had an engineering firm look at the structure of the pier after Hurricane Hanna hit in 2020.

After that engineering report, the County decided to go ahead and completely rebuild the pier. Now, it looks like the tear down of the structure will begin soon.

"The court has prioritized $18 million for Bob Hall Pier's renovation and reconstruction so very, very exciting," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

"We still have lots of work to do from an engineering and design point of view and that work on the parking lot will also begin very soon on design."

Judge Canales also said that the County's AD HOC Bob Hall Pier Committee has received a number of amazing ideas coming from different folks throughout the community who's been involved in construction or engineering.

Some of those ideas may be used to help in the design of the new pier.

Nueces County ESD #2, engineers survey Bob Hall Pier 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Parts of Bob Hall Pier collapse during Hurricane Hanna 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.