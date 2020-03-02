CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi unveiled Monday plans for the Cole Park Pier, which has been closed for two years because of deterioration.

District councilman Ben Molina and City Manager Peter Zanoni announced staff would recommend a design firm to City Council at the next regular meeting next week.

According to Molina, he wants not only to repair the pier but would like to see it enlarged for use by both fishermen and the public alike.

Zanoni says, depending on funding, he would like to see more amenities on and next to the pier.

"One big one that the community has talked a lot about is shade. More shade structures leading up to the pier and actually on the pier as well — better nighttime lighting. And amenities to enjoy the pier if you're not fishing so things like benches, more public spaces on the pier," Zanoni said.

The design will include space next to the pier that might be used by vendors.

If City Council approves the contractor, the design and construction of the new pier could be complete in two years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: