NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Researchers with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force said our local case increase per capita is more rapid than what is happening in Dallas.

Today, top officials held a briefing on the current situation regarding COVID-19. Experts continue to see our third wave take off, saying now is not the time to have a party.

Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News that people should not lose sight. COVID-19 is everywhere; there is no place you can go where there is no COVID-19.

That's a pretty bold statement from a local leader. She added that the high numbers this week are not from a single cluster, but are widespread.

When it comes to contract tracing, Rodriguez said it's something that can be a very detailed process, but because of the big numbers, the health department has had to streamline it.

Instead of the health district asking the positive person for a list of people they've been near, they are asking that person to call those people themselves and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Nueces County Medical Society is also sending us volunteer contact tracers," Rodriguez said. "We want to keep up and keep containing. If people are going to keep practicing risky behavior it's very difficult to keep up with."

If you or someone you know feels sick, reach out to the health district at (361) 826 - 7200 to find out the next steps.

There will be a drive-thru test site open tomorrow at the old Memorial Hospital. You do have to call first. Officials also asking for more people to donate plasma.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: