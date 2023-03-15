Recent coastal flooding causes headaches for Corpus Christi beachgoers

Viena Sardinas is visiting from San Antonio. She said that she didn't expect to spend most of her Spring Break inside her hotel room.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Spring Break attracts thousands of beachgoers to our shores, the issue of coastal flooding can cause our area beaches to be overrun with water.

The winds and high tide are proving to be a disappointment among visitors hoping for sunny skies and a much lower tide.

Austin resident Ramsey Zogaib traveled to Corpus Christi to soak up the sun's rays, and enjoy everything our coastal town has to offer. He said that flooding in certain parts of the beach over the past few days came as a shock to him.

"Even crazier, it was just so gray, and water and wind. The wind pushing all the water, you couldn't even drive," he said.

San Antonio resident Joan Silva said that she came across a few cars that got stuck in the sand.

"They were sinking into the beach because the tides are so crazy today," she said.

Due to the high tides, Silva told 3NEWS that her family has had to readjust their Spring Break plans.

"Got here yesterday, we planned to stay here a couple days, but we may go home early because the wind is not dying down," she said.

Viena Sardinas is another San Antonio resident who said that she didn't expect to spend most of her Spring Break from a bedside view.

"It's not fun coming here all the way from San Antonio, just to be in the hotel room," she said.

Sardinas said that despite the weather, she and her family plan to make the best out of their vacation -- because Corpus Christi is one of their favorite spots to visit.

