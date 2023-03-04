Recent egg inflation causes cascarone prices to skyrocket

"We are seeing like a $3 increase per bag. We are also seeing a lot of people this year holding back. Not buying as much. We are way down on sales right now."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cascarones are a South Texas tradition, but this year due to the rising price of eggs, the confetti filled Easter egg will cost buyers more this year.



"We try to have at least 1,000 here. 1,000 bags of eggs and 1,000 piñatas", said Frank’s Produce Manager Roland Garza.

Garza has been in the business for 47 years and said like many things for sale, cascarones are also feeling the pinch of inflation.

"We are seeing like a $3 increase per bag. We are also seeing a lot of people this year holding back. Not buying as much. We are way down on sales right now," he said.

Typically, people start to collect and fill the egg shells in January -- but that’s when some egg prices were at their highest.

Businesses like Fruit King on Ayers said it’s a snowball effect.

"Everywhere, you saw egg prices going up everywhere," said Fruit King's Sally Martinez.

Martinez said that in order to match the rising price of eggs, something had to give.

'We had to go up on our prices in order to provide them because they costed us more," she said.

While there isn't a shortage of cascarones, local businesses said they are stocked up for last-minute shoppers.

Martinez said the smiles the classic confetti eggs bring her customers are priceless.

"It’s just a fun way for people to gather with their families, celebrate Easter and the meaning of Easter as well," she said.

