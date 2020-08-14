Recent study shows Corpus Christi ranked 10th in the nation where people choose to buy homes rather than rent

The study found Corpus Christi at number 10; the only Texas city to make the top 10. Gilbert, Arizona, is ranked #1.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a recent study, it appears more single folks are choosing to buy a home versus paying rent right here in Corpus Christi.

The study was put together by Smart Asset in which they looked at 100 cities in the U.S. using Census Bureau information from 2014 compared to 2018.

It found Corpus Christi at number 10; the only Texas city to make the the top 10. Gilbert, Arizona, is ranked first.

3News spoke with one local realtor who works with first time home buyers.

"This works across the Nation, just the high motivation of buyers because of the low interest rates, but here locally, we have high rental rates. The cost of living, renting is right up there with buying where it just makes more sense to buy," said Aaron Green who is a realtor with Gomez Properties.

Green said demand here in Corpus Christi is actually surging despite the pandemic, making it more of a sellers market right now.

"Our office is just tremendously busy," said Green as his phone rang during the interview. It ended up being one of his clients.

In fact, Green said June was his best month in the business with lots of sales activity.

He is still encouraging folks who are wanting to set roots down in Corpus Christi to make the big move into home ownership.