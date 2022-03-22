Recent weather results in delay on JFK Causeway Project

Rickey Dailey with the Texas Department of Transportation said that the first priority is to restripe and move traffic over into a new lane.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Maintenance was scheduled to resume on the JFK Causeway Bridge overnight, but weather conditions put the construction on pause.

Phase one of the million dollar project began in December of last year, and was recently put on hold due to Spring Break to help with traffic flow.

Contractors are expected to be out on the bridge Tuesday night to get the project back to one lane. However, the plan is to move traffic to the eastbound lanes toward Padre Island.

Rickey Dailey with the Texas Department of Transportation said that the first priority is to restripe and move traffic over into a new lane.

"That will give crews time to work on the northside of the bridge," Dailey said. "So there might be some delays while they do the stripping and get the traffic moved over."

Dailey said the goal is to get back to work on the project, so it can continue moving forward.

The next scheduled delay on the project is set for May, when the Beach to Bay Marathon is set to take place. All four lanes are set to be temporarily reopened.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.