CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Nueces County jailers indicted last week on charges of tampering with government records turned themselves in Wednesday at the Nueces County Jail.

33-year-old Richard Culp, 40-year-old William Fielder, and 22-year-old Javier Zapata, Jr., walked into the same jail they were once entrusted to watch over Wednesday and were briefly taken into custody.

All three were released after each posted a $5,000 bond.

