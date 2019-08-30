PORT ARANSAS, Texas — You could call it a symbol of recovery. A record-breaking blue marlin was raised Thursday outside a popular restaurant in Port Aransas.

Residents can now find the massive replica outside the Trout Street Bar and Grill.

"About five minutes before seven o'clock on a Friday morning, the fish bit," angler Richard Richardson said.

The marlin put up a fight of a lifetime for Richardson who had no idea just how much of a monster he was about to reel in.

"We got her up to the boat in about 14 minutes, but it took us another 45 minutes to get it in the boat," Richardson said.

The blue marlin Richardson team pulled up onto the Legacy was caught during a two-day fishing tournament off the coast of Port Aransas back in 2014.

"When we put it in the boat, we had a tape measure and it showed it was over 900 pounds. We knew it would be a new state record," Richardson said.

The marlin weighed in at 972.7 pounds which beat the old state record by almost 100 pounds!

"I think most of them don't believe it until they see the picture," Richardson said.

The original full-body mount was displayed for all to see in Rockport, but unfortunately, it ended up getting destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

John Watson, the owner of Trout Street Bar and Grill, came up with an idea to raise the marlin once again.

"The actual fiberglass mount was only about 100 pounds," Watson said.

The exact replica proved to be its own challenge to display high above the restaurant.

Trout Street Bar and Grill like other businesses has gone through reconstruction following Hurricane Harvey.

According to Watson, the blue marlin will serve as a beacon of hope for many anglers.

"I think all these boats, when they see this fish at night, will let everyone dream about what is out there swimming around off the coast in Port Aransas," Watson said.

