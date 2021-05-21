Record number of people flying from Corpus Christi International Airport

March and April produced new record highs for traffic at CCIA, and this trend is expected to continue into Summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a steady and consistent recovery at Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) during the summer and fall of 2020 has now morphed into new milestones, airport offcials announced Friday.

March and April produced new record highs for traffic at CCIA, and this trend is expected to continue into Summer.

In April, airport officials said nearly 25,000 passengers boarded commercial airplanes at CCIA. That number represents 88% of CCIA's pre-COVID traffic for the same month in 2019.

"We continue to see a very robust recovery," said Kevin Smith, Director of Aviation at CCIA. "As travelers continue filling up airplanes, we will have 91% of our flights back during June," said Smith.

Smith says this rapid restoration of service in the market clearly indicates that the airlines recognize what is happening in our region and are poised to benefit from it.

The number of flights offered in San Antonio is still down 25% and down 32% at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The Leadership Team at CCIA is working to showcase the community to both the airlines that currently serve the community and to those who may provide service in the future.

"The more local residents use CCIA when they travel, the better our chances at offering them more choices," said Smith.

"Our airport is undergoing an economic recovery, and the demand for flight travel in our area is on the rise. We invite airlines to expand their operations at our airport and for new carriers to come to Corpus Christi," said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

For information on the airlines and flights offered at CCIA, visit their website.

