Recovered COVID-19 patients turn to physical therapy to help with muscle weakness, fatigue

Hundreds of people across the nation have become a part of what doctors call the "long-hauler" group.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many people continue to contract COVID-19, it's important to note all of those who have also recovered. However, for many people, recovering takes on a new meaning as they face lingering symptoms.

"This is a very unique disease, we are still learning and it's a very different condition from what we've seen," said Dr. Salim Surani, an Intensive Care Unit doctor at Christus Spohn Hospital.

Hundreds of people across the nation have become a part of what doctors call the "long-hauler" group. It's a group of people who suffered from COVID-19 symptoms long after recovering.

"Folks who actually got the COVID-positive and they never got sick initially, they started showing symptoms four to six weeks later and they actually started showing scarring of the lung," said Dr. Surani.

Surani said they've found severe symptoms in people thought to have mild cases of the viruses.

Important signs he said people should monitor:

Low oxygen

Shortness of breath

Fevers

Several patients have since turned to physical therapy to help with muscle weakness and fatigue.

"They're not able to do the things that they were doing before or they're having generalized aches or joint pains that they weren't experiencing before. So, those are things, we're addressing on a daily basis now," said Anthony Avila, a doctor of physical therapy in Corpus Christi.

Avila said they've seen an increase in demand, particularly with helping post-COVID-19 patients.

Some of the treatments he's used include breathing exercises and muscle strengthening.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.