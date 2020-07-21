Recovered COVID patients can receive a $50 H-E-B gift card for donating convalescent plasma

You qualify to donate if you’ve tested positive, recovered, and have been symptom free at least 14 days, according to the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thomas J. Henry and the Coastal Bend Blood Center are teaming up to incentivize people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Beginning July 21, if you donate convalescent plasma at a Coastal Bend Blood Center blood drive location, you will receive a $50 gift card to H-E-B (while supplies last). Find a list of upcoming events here.

"The therapeutic antibodies in your plasma can save a friend, neighbor, co-worker or even a family member," representatives with the CBBC said.

You qualify to donate if you’ve tested positive, recovered, and have been symptom free at least 14 days, according to the CBBC.

Convalescent plasma has a particular concentration of antibodies that can help patients battling the virus. Health experts say recovered COVID patients have built up that specific type of plasma on their road to recovery.

“If you are a COVID-19 survivor, your plasma can help make a difference in the lives of those battling this life-threatening disease," Thomas J. Henry said.

