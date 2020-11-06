CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recovery mission is underway at the North Jetty for a 26-year-old man, according to Nueces County ESD #2.

Here's what we know right now:

Missing swimmer is 26-year-old man from out of town.

Man was swimming with two friends when they were caught in a rip current.

The two friends were able to make it back to shore.

Helicopters and search crews are still on the water looking for the man.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: