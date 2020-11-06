CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recovery mission is underway at the North Jetty for a 26-year-old man, according to Nueces County ESD #2.

Here's what we know right now:

  • Missing swimmer is 26-year-old man from out of town.
  • Man was swimming with two friends when they were caught in a rip current.
  • The two friends were able to make it back to shore.
  • Helicopters and search crews are still on the water looking for the man.

