Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins

More than two billion pounds of pumpkins will end up in landfills worldwide, according to Compost Cab. If you don't want to contribute to the waste, read on.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact.

An estimated two billion pumpkins will end up in landfills worldwide this season, according to Pumpkins for the People, a program developed by sustainability agency Compost Cab.

Here are a few tips the National Wildlife Federation has to recycle your old pumpkins:

Turn your pumpkins into a bird feeder

Another option is to halve your pumpkin and fill it with bird seed. Even throw in pumpkin seeds, but make sure to rinse and dry them first. The National Wildlife Federation has a name for it: a "Snack-o-Lantern."

Feed clean pumpkins to wildlife

According to our Verify team, it's not bad to feed your leftover pumpkins to wildlife, like squirrels, as long as they are unmodified. This means they shouldn't have any candle remnants, paint or glitter.

In a blog post on the matter, the National Wildlife Federation writes, "Generally feeding mammals is discouraged but in this case it’s ok to do as a once-a-year treat for wildlife to recycle your pumpkin."

Compost or drop off pumpkins at yard waste collection sites

Check your local county or city to see if they have a compost site or yard waste collection site that will take the pumpkins off your hands. Ramsey County offers seven yard waste collection sites that accept pumpkins.

You can always compost pumpkins on your own. The Minnesota Composting Council offers guidance on how to start composting at home.

Plant or bake pumpkin seeds