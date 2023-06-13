Red Cross block party lets community members get ready for hurricane season

Volunteers will be hosting a block party at the Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Drive this Saturday, filled with information and fun for the whole family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross is encouraging families to be ready for Hurricane Season.



The event, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m., will give people the opportunity to speak with volunteers and learn about their experiences with the Red Cross.

"We're a 90 percent volunteer-led organization and that means that each member of our community has an opportunity to serve others in times of crisis," Coastal Bend Red Cross chapter executive director Angie Garcia.



There will be games, snacks and a chance to learn how to support one another during times of emergencies.

Garcia said the group is also looking for more volunteers -- and the best part -- you don't even need special experience to do it.



Red Cross officials said they provide extensive training and support for anyone willing to give their time to help their community.

