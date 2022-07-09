South Texas Red Cross chapter currently in need of healthcare, mental health professionals

90% of those who do the work are volunteers, and while they always welcome those with the gift of compassion, there are a few roles that need to be filled urgently.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day workers with the American Red Cross see the heartbreak and stress of those coping with loss. Not only do they deliver hands-on care during devastating circumstances, they also offer mental health support.

Whether you're talking fire, flood or some other unexpected calamity, one of the first groups to respond in a time of desperate need is the Red Cross; but now they're the ones in need, and they're hoping Coastal Bend can help.

90% of those who do the work are volunteers, and while they always welcome those with the gift of compassion, there are a few roles that need to be filled more urgently right now.

“Folks who are nurses, EMTs or medics. They may be nurse practitioners or PAs, those individuals who are licensed health professionals," said David Luna, Executive Director of the American Red Cross South Texas Chapter.

In addition to healthcare, he said they also have an immediate need for licensed mental health providers. These are the people who go to any place the Red Cross has set up a shelter, be it a church building or a FEMA dome, in order to do assessments and meet the immediate needs of those dealing with loss.

"As you can imagine, we have folks in those shelters who are traumatized, who may be depressed or have anxiety because of their situation where they have maybe lost their home or a loved one or lost a pet," Luna said.

Luna told 3NEWS that there are opportunities to either remain in the area or travel to other parts of the country, giving even those who are retired the opportunity to continue using their skills to help others.

It can also count toward continuing education credit for those who need it. All of it, a part of the mission to help prevent and alleviate human suffering.

