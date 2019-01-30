CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters said a mother and child were able to escape a house fire just in time Tuesday afternoon off McArdle and Kostoryz.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Nicholson Street. The resident told neighbors she had smelled smoke and that she had been having electrical issues at her home.

Officials said they will not know for sure what caused the fire until they are able to conduct a thorough investigation.

For now, the American Red Cross is helping the mother and her two children with temporary lodging.

Firefighters said one of the family's pets, a dog, has not been found and may have run off when the fire started.