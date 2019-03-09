CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several volunteers from the Coastal Bend are heading to the east coast to help in any hurricane disaster zones that develop from Dorian.

The Red Cross of the Coastal Bend sent volunteers not only to the hurricane zones but even Midland Odessa to help with counseling services following Saturday's mass shooting.

According to the executive director of the Red Cross chapter, Alex Garcia, they only send volunteers if they have the proper training and experience to be useful where they're needed.

"We've had three people from this area go to South Carolina. We've had one individual from here doing mental health that's gone out to Odessa to assist. And then we've got three people from the valley that are also going up to South Carolina, well two to Georgia and one to South Carolina," Garcia said.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and donations.

