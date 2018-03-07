The Red Cross has activated the Kenedy Independent School District Dumont Gym as a shelter site Monday following Sunday's massive fire at a drilling fluids plant.

Crews from several counties were called out to battle the flames for more than three hours as black clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the building. The site that caught fire was an old Walmart that has been repurposed as a drilling fluids facility.

The red cross shelter will be open Monday night to provide a cool and clean space to sleep.

According to the City of Kenedy, they will provide safety checks on nearby residents throughout the night.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII