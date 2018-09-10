Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Fire Prevention Week began Sunday, and the American Red Cross wants to remind everyone to take simple steps to prevent fire.

American Red Cross said residents could practice fire drills at home and test smoke alarms monthly to stay safe from fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, on average seven people die every day from home fires.

Fires take more lives each year than all other disasters combined in the U.S.

