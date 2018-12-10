CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Hurricane Michael has displaced many people and left them in dire need of help. That's why volunteers with the American Red Cross in Corpus Christi are deploying to Florida to assist in any way they can.

The Red Cross reports that 1,500 volunteers will be needed on the ground in the aftermath of Michael. Their duties will range from things like setting up shelters to handing out hot meals.

The exact number of volunteers deploying from the Coastal Bend is unclear because many of them are going straight from assisting with the devastation in the Carolinas down to Florida.

Thomas Martineck, program manger for the Red Cross on the Coastal Bend, said after being affected by Harvey the number of volunteers in the area has grown.

"The number always goes up," Martineck said. "I think as disasters happen and people see the need and the need hits close to home, people really want to help out their community and help out others."

There are currently 1,000 Red Cross volunteers helping in Florida.

If you want to become a volunteer or donate, you can find out how at www.redcross.org.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII