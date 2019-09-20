CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With more rain expected to hit parts of Southeast Texas Friday night into Saturday, volunteers with the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Red Cross are heading that way to help.

Three members of the local chapter packed up supplies and traveled to Beaumont, Texas, Friday to help those impacted by the flooding. They said right now the biggest problem is finding dry shelter for all the families who have been flooded out of their homes.

"They will work with the clients and just make sure that their basic needs are met until they can get back into their homes," Disaster Program Manager De'Ann Ross said. "We pre-position cots and get people in the area ahead of time, so they don't get caught in the floods."

Volunteers said they would be in the area for the next seven days or until their assistance is no longer needed.

