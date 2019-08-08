SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County officials are warning residents about drought conditions and potential fire danger in South Texas.

They are just one of many counties now under a burn ban, and on Thursday the San Patricio County judge raised a red flag in front of the courthouse to make sure people are aware.

Experts say the conditions are just right for potentially dangerous fires. Rain early this year helped produced plenty of vegetation, but that vegetation is now dry and all it takes is a single spark to start a fire.

"Immediately you are going to see the top grass, right off the bat, how dry it has gotten," San Patricio County Fire Marshal Steven Loving said.

Loving showed 3News around areas of the county where vegetation is so bone dry that it has him and others on high alert.

"Of course the ground, if you see the dirt, the top soil, you can see how dry it's become so quickly," Loving said.

San Patricio County joined a growing number of other South Texas counties this week where a 90-day burn ban has been issued.

"The public needs to be alert of what's around you and when not to burn, because they can get themselves in a lot of trouble," said County Judge David Krebs.

Just outside the courthouse in Sinton, Texas, stands the red flag, raised as a warning to residents about the fire danger.

"The courthouse is the most logical place to fly that flag, because that is the center of the county government," Krebs said.

"Folks drive by it every day, and that bright flaming red color will get their attention," Loving said.

The flag, a part of a program offered through the Texas A&M Forest Service, is a way to signal the stop of outdoor burning. Loving asks property owners to also help by maintaining defensible space near their homes by cutting back dry or dead undergrowth brush, but there are other threats.

"Burning trash. Throwing cigarettes out the window. Hot work that is being done. Ranchers fixing fences. There is a myriad of things," Loving said. "Even the chains on your trailer can throw a spark and cause a fire."

A burn ban means no outdoor burning is allowed. It covers everything from trash to trees and grass clippings. Drivers should also avoid parking in tall grass. Officials said residents should never leave a barbecue pit unattended and make sure if you are pulling a trailer that there are no chains dragging on the ground.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: