The red flags were raised at Coastal Bend beaches Tuesday indicating high surf and strong currents that could be dangerous for swimmers, according to the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department.

These surf conditions can mean strong rip currents. Remember, if you ever find yourself being dragged out by a rip current, make sure to swim parallel to the beach while slowly going toward shore. Do not try to fight the current.

