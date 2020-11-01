CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Red flags were back up at Padre Island beaches Saturday morning, indicating a high hazard for dangerous rip currents.

Nueces County ESD #2 in Flour Bluff posted on Facebook just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to make sure people know the red flags are up.

The red flags are meant to warn visitors at the beach to use caution in the water or avoid swimming at all if possible. Rip currents can pull a swimmer deep into the water and make it very difficult to return to shore.

"Just make sure you check the weather conditions before you head out," said Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD #2. "Check the flag conditions when you get out there. Red flags are high rip current risk, so keep a very close eye on the children."

Experts say that if you are ever caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to shore until you are able to break free from the current. If possible, you should also wave and shout to get the attention of lifeguards.

It was just on Friday afternoon when a person fell off of a catamaran near Bob Hall Pier due to the storm brewing, according to Nueces County ESD #2. Luckily, the boater made it to shore and no injuries were reported.

