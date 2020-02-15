CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD #2 in Flour Bluff posted on Facebook around 9:37 a.m. Saturday to make sure people know the red flags are up.

The red flags are meant to warn visitors at the beach to use caution in the water or avoid swimming, boating, surfing, or kayaking at all if possible. Rip currents can pull a swimmer deep into the water and make it very difficult to return to shore.

In October, two people were pulled from the waters near Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island, one man and a woman. The man was rushed to Bay Area Hospital where he later died. Red flags were up on the beach to warn swimmers at that time.

RELATED: Police confirm man pulled from waters at Bob Hall Pier died

"Just make sure you check the weather conditions before you head out," said Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD #2. "Check the flag conditions when you get out there. Red flags are high rip current risk, so keep a very close eye on the children."

Experts say that if you are ever caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to shore until you are able to break free from the current. If possible, you should also wave and shout to get the attention of lifeguards.

Local advocates have been working with city officials to prepare for the upcoming Spring Break season by making sure warning signs are visible for visitors headed to the beach.

