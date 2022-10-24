'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022

Red Ribbon Week is a week-long awareness campaign that promotes a drug-free lifestyle and warns of the dangers of tobacco, alcohol and drug use.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention.

Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made signs to hold out for nearby drivers.

"It's important because it means that its harmful, so you can stop drugs, so you can be safe," student Adriel said of Red Ribbon Week’s significance.