'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention.
Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made signs to hold out for nearby drivers.
"It's important because it means that its harmful, so you can stop drugs, so you can be safe," student Adriel said of Red Ribbon Week’s significance.
The Red Ribbon Campaign first began in 1985 by supporters in remembrance of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, who lost his life while battling the sale of illegal drugs. The Campaign has now grown to be the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the nation.