First red-tagged fish in CCA Star tournament caught in Aransas Pass

An Austin man is the first this year to receive a brand new truck and boat for catching a red-tagged redfish.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament has its first big winner... and the fish was caught in our area!

Marco Rocha of Austin is the first certified winner of the 2022 Texas Ford Dealer's RED-Tagged Redfish Division. Rocha caught the tagged fish near the Lydia Ann Lighthouse in Aransas Pass on Saturday, June 4.

The first five red-tagged redfish caught, released and tag turned in at an official CCA Texas STAR Weigh Station are worth a 2022 Ford F150 "Texas Edition" XLT Super Cab connected to a Haynie 23' Bigfoot with a Mercury 150HP L Pro XS Optimax and Coastline Trailer.

"Mr. Rocha and his buddy set off down the Lydia Ann Channel in search for an inlet with sufficient bait and clear water. Their first stop of the morning would prove to be the most important decision they made that day," a post by the tournament said. "Not long after starting their wade, the bite was on! With live shrimp in hand and plenty of bait working, Mr. Rocha hooked into a redfish which he soon realized was the fish of a lifetime."

Every summer, anglers join the CCA Texas STAR Tournament in hopes to win the truck and boat combo and several other prizes. 123 tagged fish were released along the Texas coast this year for the tournament.

In order to be eligible for tournament prizes, participants must be registered for the CCA Texas STAR Tournament and have a current CCA membership. You can find the full rules and details here. The tournament runs until Labor Day weekend.

