Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Mother Nature had a surprise for beachgoers Wednesday as red tide made its way to the Coastal Bend, causing hundreds of dead fish to wash up near Packery Channel on Padre Island.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said there is a low concentration of red tide in the water. September is the time of year when Texas tends to experience the common algal bloom.

Red tide produces a toxin that affects the central nervous system of fish, killing them and causing them to wash ashore en masse. The Parks and Wildlife Department was out Wednesday collecting water samples at Packery Channel, Port Aransas, Mustang Island and Bob Hall Pier.

Officials said they are still awaiting the red tide results. In the meantime, residents are being told to be cautious if they plan on visiting the beach areas.

"Wasn't really here last year. Heavy the year before," fisherman Bob Weist said. "Usually comes in every other year, sometimes worse, sometimes not so bad. This just started today, so I guess we're going to have to wait to see how bad it gets."

If there is a full bloom of red tide, it could stay for months.

Symptoms of the red tide in humans include burning eyes, coughing, and respiratory issues, which can be really bad for someone with asthma. Results from Wednesday's testing will be available online.

