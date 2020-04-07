Red, White and Blue Bash happening at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Expect to see Fourth of July science shows and live historical actors playing Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will be hosting their Red, White and Blue Bash this holiday weekend.

Expect to see Fourth of July science shows and live historical actors playing Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

Representatives with the museum said while they want to deliver a fun and informative time for families, they are also prioritizing safety. Staff will be required to wear masks and sanitize the museum every hour.

"We also have sanitizing stations throughout the museum at key locations, as well as clean bathrooms, a/c, and our museum is rather vast so we have a lot of room to be able to socially distance while remaining at the capacity we can accept," Susannah Urban with the museum said.

Admission will include a four dollar discount.