Redfish industry devastated after Texas freeze, could take years to recover

The industry is reportedly needing immediate disaster relief and assistance or farmers will find it very hard to rebound from the freeze event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is the redfish capitol and the largest supplier of redfish in the U.S., according Fritz Jeinke, executive director of the Texas Aquaculture Association. However, he said the redfish industry experienced a devastating blow to their redfish farms following the unprecedented cold temperatures from Texas' winter storm.

"It's looking like it could be in the neighborhood of $50 million worth of loss of fish and fingerlings. It's quite a heavy, heavy hit," Jeinke said.

Jeinke said it's not just the farms that have lost fish, but the freeze has devastated our bays and estuaries as well. He is still working with farms to gather total losses to report back to legislators Department of Agriculture.

Jim Ekstrom, owner of Ekstrom Enterprises in South Texas, said more than 200 million redfish that were lost were either market size or were works in progress, which has a direct impact not only on the farmers themselves but the wholesale buyers and us, the consumers.

"Losing those market-size fish and the fish that were just smaller than that means that restaurants and retailers are not going to have that supply line of redfish, which are popular in Texas and other southern tiered states, and that is the only source of Redfish since commercial catches were banned decades ago," Ekstrom said.

Brandon Bowers, owner and operator of Texas Maricultures, said the industry is needing immediate disaster relief and assistance or farmers will find it very hard to rebound from this event.

"The bills don't stop. We still have land payments, rent payments, labor to clean it up. Without some kind of assistance to bridge that gap, we will struggle to survive," Bowers said.

Bowers said farmers could feel the effects of this disaster for the next two years as they try and rebuild.