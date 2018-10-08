Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The Mission of Dress for Success Corpus Christi is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Our clients come from a diverse group of non-profit and government agencies including homeless shelters, job training programs, educational institutions and domestic violence shelters, among many other organizations.

