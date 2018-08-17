Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Fellow fishing lovers are gathering in the Coastal Bend for the third annual Reels for Heels fishing tournament.

The tournament starts Saturday, but residents were invited to the captain's party at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Bluff's Landing Marina & Lodge. The event gives Texas anglers a change to come together and help Dress for Success - Corpus Christi.

Dress for Success helps disadvantaged women in South Texas by providing them with clothing for job interviews.

"All of our services are 100-percent free to women in 11 counties of the Coastal Bend, so we need the community to support this to keep this going for the women. Your mother, your daughter, your sister, your friend that could be impacted by either needs a job or just received a job and need our services," said Cathy Riojas, executive director for Dress for Success.

