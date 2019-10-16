CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refinery Terminal Fire Company held its quarterly training Wednesday afternoon to brush up on fire fighting and rescue skills.

It was just a drill, but it felt very real. 3News Reporter Nora Perez was allowed to get pretty close with her camera and was assured it was safe.

"Anytime we need to shut it off, we have valves, emergency valves, that will shut it off," RTFC Capt. Ernesto Solis said.

It was just one part of regular training that all firefighters in the RTFC must complete on a quarterly basis to keep their skills and wits sharp.

"We have to practice to make sure our personnel are familiar with those types of environments," RTFC Asst. Chief Riley Maxson said. "That way, they're mentally prepared to go in and respond."

Maxson said his men receive the very best training.

"We actually give our guys 130 hours of training per year," Maxson said. "A lot more than most departments give, and we're very proud that we can do that for our guys."

Maxson makes sure they are prepared for every scenario.

"It is actually very fun and exciting for the guys to come out, but we do approach every fire without complacency," Maxson said.

