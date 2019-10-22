BAYSIDE, Texas — Deputies with the Refugio county sheriff's office are searching for an undocumented immigrant who ran off during a traffic stop in the city of Bayside Monday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on F.M. 136 in Bayside, about 20 minutes outside of Refugio. Deputies say they had pulled over a pickup truck driving along F.M. 136 during a routine traffic stop. The truck was reportedly carrying 3 undocumented immigrants. When sheriff's attempted to arrest the immigrants, they ran. Two of the immigrants, both trying to cross into the country from Honduras, were caught. A third, a Mexican national was able to get away.

Sheriff's say he was last seen wearing an orange shirt. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Refugio county Sheriff's Office at 361-526-2351.

The two men from Honduras were taken in for processing.