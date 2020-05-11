Man taken into custody after running from police, crashing stolen car, Refugio officials say

It was just after 9 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle out of Houston.

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio County officials have found and taken into custody a driver that crashed a stolen vehicle and ran off, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies in Refugio County attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. The driver took off and crashed near the Refugio County Hospital, officials said.

One person was taken into custody immediately and another fled on foot. Tracking dogs were brought in to help find the person.

Officials asked residents to be on the lookout and even lock their doors while they searched for the suspect, who was found just after 10 p.m., officials said.

This is a developing story, stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.