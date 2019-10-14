REFUGIO, Texas — Habitat for Humanity in Refugio County announced a major grant that will help the group rebuild 10 more homes in that community, which is still trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The grant came from the Qatar Harvey and Rebuilt Texas funds.

The Golden Crescent Habitat started rebuilding in September of last year and will be helping more than 40 families get back into their homes.

