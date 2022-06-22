Refugio County issues ban on aerial fireworks

Chief Ronnie Williams with the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department said that over the past year, service calls for his fire crews have risen by 28 percent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With dry conditions becoming a main ingredient for brush fires, Refugio County has issued a ban on aerial fireworks.

With no relief in sight, Williams said that drought conditions are going to continue to keep the brushfire danger elevated, and fire crews busy.

"Aerial fireworks are just not a good thing right now. Unless you're a licensed pyro-technician that actually does fireworks displays over a body of water I don't recommend fireworks," Williams said. "Especially aerial fireworks, because you don't know where that's going to go. A puff of wind will take it over in a field full of grass, and somebody's house is in that field. Somebody is going to lose everything they have."

Williams wants to remind everyone to do the right thing and go to a fireworks show, or just watch one on television during the Fourth of July celebration.

