x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Refugio County jailor passes away due to COVID-19

Ricardo Hinojosa was an officer at the Refugio County Jail and the sheriff’s office says he was a valued member of the team.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff's Office feeling the impact of the pandemic as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, Correctional Officer Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle with COVID-19.

According to the post, Hinojosa was an officer at the Refugio County Jail and was a valued member of the team.

The office asks for prayers for the Hinojosa family.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 