REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff's Office feeling the impact of the pandemic as they mourn the loss of one of their own.
According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, Correctional Officer Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle with COVID-19.
According to the post, Hinojosa was an officer at the Refugio County Jail and was a valued member of the team.
The office asks for prayers for the Hinojosa family.
