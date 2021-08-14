Ricardo Hinojosa was an officer at the Refugio County Jail and the sheriff’s office says he was a valued member of the team.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff's Office feeling the impact of the pandemic as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, Correctional Officer Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle with COVID-19.

According to the post, Hinojosa was an officer at the Refugio County Jail and was a valued member of the team.

The office asks for prayers for the Hinojosa family.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.