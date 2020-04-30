REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Refugio County's Office of Emergency Management put out notice Thursday of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in their county.
According to officials, the patient has been identified as a male in his 50s. He is currently being isolated.
Officials said the case has been determined to be community acquired.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with County authorities to help identify any close contacts of the patient.
